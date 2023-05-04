Drew Barrymore has pulled out of hosting this weekend’s MTV Movie & TV Awards to show solidarity with the striking members of the Writers Guild of America. However, being a genuine sweetheart, she’s already agreed to host the 2024 event as a “sign of good faith” to MTV.

You can read Barrymore’s full statement below via Variety:

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

Of course, this move puts MTV in a bind considering the awards show is scheduled for this Sunday, May 7. In light of the writers’ strike, there will be no host, red carpet entrance, or interviews with talent, mostly because the production has no idea who’s going to show up.

The situation is reportedly “evolving” day-by-day, and Barrymore is among the stars who will not be attending. However, she will appear in several pre-taped shorts that were filmed prior to the strike.

