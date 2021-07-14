Jennifer Carpenter Is Returning As Deb In Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Revival

After months of rumors, Jennifer Carpenter’s Dexter return is now official.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the actress who played Dexter’s sister / love interest Debra (Dexter was doing incestous siblings before Game of Thrones made it cool) will be back for the Showtime limited series, alongside her real-life ex-husband Michael C. Hall. How is this possible, considering she [eight-year-old spoiler alert] died in the infamous finale? Probably the same way that John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer is back. Or maybe she’ll be Dexter’s new Dark Passenger. It’s best to keep it in the family, y’know?

Carpenter was initially hesitant to return, as she told the Reporter back when the finale aired in 2013. “[It would take] an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”

Dexter found a way.

Showtime’s 10-episode revival is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. The character is now living under an assumed name in Upstate New York — far from his original home in Miami. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips — who oversaw the first four seasons of the series before departing the show — returns to serve in the same capacity.

There’s still no word on whether Doakes will join Dexter and Debra as characters from the original series to appear in the revival, which is expected to premiere in the fall. Maybe Showtime is keeping that a surprise (motherf*cker).

