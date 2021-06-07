Jensen Ackles is the king of incremental teases when it comes to his The Boys third-season character, Soldier Boy, and each reveal is proving to be surprisingly significant. He first showed off fresh-out-of-quarantine photo, which revealed a heavily unkempt beard, which put him at odds with the character’s clean-shaven look in the comics. Showrunner Eric Kripke later confirmed that Ackles’ mountain-man look would stay for the series, which is an interesting twist on a character who’s a twist on the sometimes-bearded (at least, as portrayed by Chris Evans) Captain America.

The Supernatural star recently showed off a video of him getting jacked (and feeling exhausted) while training for camera time. And over the weekend, he tweeted a photo of Soldier Boy’s shield (“Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning,” read the caption) while promising a full reveal on Monday.

Well, as promised, here’s Amazon’s tweeted reveal with another clever play on words: “He’s the f’n Captain now, America.”

In case you’d like to scroll on Soldier Boy, here’s the full-length version via Amazon:

In a press release, costume designer Laura Jean Shannon declared, “Soldier Boy is the original bad ass. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger.” She added, “We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.” Kripke noted, “And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”