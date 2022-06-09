With The Boys Season 3 in full swing, Jensen Ackles stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about all things Soldier Boy. Ackles is no stranger to showrunner Eric Kripke, who created a “little show” called Supernatural, so of course, the actor was game to star in the Amazon series. (Ackles has also dabbled in the comic book world thanks to his voice work for the DC Animated Films, and he also did a stint on Smallville prior to his demon-hunting days with Jared Padalecki.)

However, when Ackles showed up to get fitted for his Soldier Boy costume, he couldn’t help but notice that something was missing from his suit.

“I got the nice one. I could still move around. There was no leotard, no rubber, no suit that you had to peel off at the end of the day,” Ackles told Meyers. “That being said, while we were fitting it — these things are a work of art and they take quite a bit of time to put together — the super suit costume designer, L.J., she was starting to putting the stuff together. I was like, ‘Are you going to give me some muscles?’ Like I see these suits, and they’re clearly outlined with added muscles.”

That’s the moment Ackles learned he was going to spend some serious time in the gym. “She just lightly tapped me on the shoulder and she goes, ‘You’re gonna bring me some muscles in April.'”

Ackles did deliver. Back in June of 2021, he showed off his jacked Soldier Boy physique in a post on Instagram. Although, he did jokingly write in the caption of his workout photo that he’s “getting too old for this crap.”

(Via Late Night with Seth Meyers)