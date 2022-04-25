Jensen Ackles is gearing up for his The Boys debut (he will portray Soldier Boy and probably antagonize the hell out of Homelander), but he’s still finding time to hit the convention circuit for the long-running Supernatural series. Over the weekend, Ackles took the stage at a fan event in East Brunswick, New Jersey, where (shortly after the 1:00 minute mark in the above video) he revealed why co-star Jared Padalecki wasn’t also in attendance.

As it turns out, Padalecki was involved in a horrible car accident. Jensen told the crowd, “I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.” From there, Ackles relayed how “[h]e was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Via PEOPLE, Padalecki’s representatives haven’t commented upon the accident, but Jensen promised the crowd, “He’s at home recovering,” yet “the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Scary stuff for sure. Ackles and Padalecki remain incredibly tight these days, too, and the latter recently insisted, “Once brothers, always brothers.” That utterance arrived after a reported rift over the Supernatural prequel series, and at the time, Padalecki assured everyone that the pair speaks “often” and “things are good.” And it sure looks like Ackles is the person that Padalecki chose to spread his message of being on the mend. All positive vibes are going out for a speedy recovery.

