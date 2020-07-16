Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who made his stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis public last year, offered an encouraging update on his health. “I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, although it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great,” he said in a video message before revealing that even he wrote a book, due out July 21. Trebek is also sporting some impressive facial hair, as he’s had time to grow a beard due to a break in Jeopardy! taping schedule.

About that: it’s still not safe for Jeopardy! to resume production, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Trebek is busy at home “recording show openings for some very special Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming out in July,” he said. “For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy! vault and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy! show I ever hosted.” He’s so smiley!

Here’s the schedule:

July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!‘s First Decade

This week features five of the best and most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere, the first “super-champion,” the first record-setting contestant, and more. July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY!

Throughout the years, JEOPARDY! has invited celebrities to play for their favorite charities, and more than $9 million has been won for great causes. This week features five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever. August 3-7 & August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation

For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Here’s more on his book.