Jeopardy! has been roaring back into regular-play action following the two-week professor tournament, but Monday night’s episode got a little strange. Don’t worry, Amy Schneider kicked overall ass again (she’s up to over $700,000 in winnings, and she’s the current top-earning woman in the show’s history and fourth overall champ), but one question stumped everyone while amusing the hell out of the audience.

Here’s what happened: Ken Jennings was doing his co-hosting thing when he dropped this question: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Even Amy drew a total blank, which led Jennings to declare, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.” This was the case despite the face of MGK (real name Colson Baker) flashing onto the screen, and still, no dice.

Yep, there was “[n]o love” for MGK, and “Ken was livid” is way too funny.

There’s been no word yet from the Blonde Don on the subject, but surely, he will recover from this slight. Heck, not even prolific tweeter Amy has addressed the matter, but hey, you can’t win all the questions. She will return to defend her champ status on Wednesday night. In the meantime, the floodgates have opened over the MGK slight (although some dads and moms out there apparently know the drill).

No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day. 😭😭😭 #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/zLyByyU0Cf — Boosted Baddie🇹🇹 (@bkbusy718) December 28, 2021

They showed a picture of Machine gun Kelly to 3 intellectuals on jeopardy tonight and said who is this man. Silence. The earth is healing — Sarah (@slev927) December 28, 2021

my dad is watching jeopardy and just dropped machine gun kelly’s name when NONE of the contestants knew skdjskjf my dad is almost 70 HOW DOES HE KNOW THIS LMAO — liv @ silco brainworms 👁‍🗨💉 (@mpdghoul) December 28, 2021

there was a jeopardy question on machine gun kelly and none of the contestants knew him 💀 — megan (@mcgqn) December 28, 2021

When at my mom’s we watch “Jeopardy” together. This is my intro to say my mom correctly answered “Who is Machine Gun Kelly?” — FrancescoMarciuliano (@fmarciuliano) December 28, 2021

Ken Jennings just saying MGK stands for “Machine Gun Kelly, apparently” gave me life. #jeopardy #MGK #I'M CRYING — Brittany K (@AndItWasGraaand) December 28, 2021

I really hate that I knew the answer to the Machine Gun Kelly clue on Jeopardy — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) December 28, 2021

Lol at none of the contestants on Jeopardy knowing who Machine Gun Kelly is. — Geofferson (@geoF_THAT) December 27, 2021

My mother calls me every time she sees Machine Gun Kelly on TV. He is on ET, she'll say, or on People. She watches Jeopardy religiously and didn't tell me he was an answer tonight. But my daughter did so we're all good. — Shelly-Let Your Light Shine ❌❌ BLM – 59 y.o. (@shellymarie19xx) December 28, 2021

Very proud of tonight's Jeopardy contestants for completely blanking on the Machine Gun Kelly clue but getting the Guided By Voices one — Samdra Dee (@AmblingMadly) December 28, 2021

And here’s a future Jeopardy! champ to help us roll outta here.