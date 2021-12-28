Jeopardy Amy Schneider
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants (Even Champ Amy Schneider) Drew A Total Blank On A Machine Gun Kelly Question (That Had Viewers Rolling)

Film/TV Editor

Jeopardy! has been roaring back into regular-play action following the two-week professor tournament, but Monday night’s episode got a little strange. Don’t worry, Amy Schneider kicked overall ass again (she’s up to over $700,000 in winnings, and she’s the current top-earning woman in the show’s history and fourth overall champ), but one question stumped everyone while amusing the hell out of the audience.

Here’s what happened: Ken Jennings was doing his co-hosting thing when he dropped this question: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Even Amy drew a total blank, which led Jennings to declare, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.” This was the case despite the face of MGK (real name Colson Baker) flashing onto the screen, and still, no dice.

Yep, there was “[n]o love” for MGK, and “Ken was livid” is way too funny.

There’s been no word yet from the Blonde Don on the subject, but surely, he will recover from this slight. Heck, not even prolific tweeter Amy has addressed the matter, but hey, you can’t win all the questions. She will return to defend her champ status on Wednesday night. In the meantime, the floodgates have opened over the MGK slight (although some dads and moms out there apparently know the drill).

And here’s a future Jeopardy! champ to help us roll outta here.

