Jeopardy! is slowly but surely scrubbing away the taint of the Mike Richards hosting fiasco. A new champ, Amy Schneider, keeps racking up wins (while also taking time to call out Republicans after a lawmaker congratulated her on the current winning streak), and the two “temporary” hosts, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, have kept the train running smoothly with no controversy to be found.

Well, it seems that producers realize that they’ve got a good thing going, and as such, the official Jeopardy! account tweeted that things will stay constant with the two hosts for the time being. “We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022,” the show tweeted. “@missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.”

We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/KSdWCRqHzl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 8, 2021

As Hollywood Reporter notes, the dual-hosting scenario will carry through much of next summer with new showrunner Michael Davies sticking around, too:

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who have been sharing hosting duties for season 38 following the Mike Richards debacle, will continue to serve in the same capacity into 2022. Producers Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday that the duo will remain hosts through the end of the syndicated game show’s current 38th season, which ends July 29. Michael Davies, who has been serving as interim showrunner after Richards was fired after selecting himself as the replacement host for the late Alex Trebek, will also continue through season’s end.

Seriously, this situation could continue forever, and I don’t think Jeopardy! fans would be mad. Why rock the boat, you know? A split situation allows Mayim to keep hosting the show’s special editions (including this week’s Professors Tournament) while both she and former champ Jennings remain wildly popular with the show’s viewers. For his part, Jennings seems very at ease at the hosting podium with those old tweets proving to be no problem at all. Let the games continue.

