Jeopardy! producers (which no longer include Mike Richards) still haven’t settled on a full-time host to replace Alex Trebek (again, no Mike Richards), but they have decided on who will host the rest of the season. TMZ reported and Variety confirmed that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will fill in following Richards’ exit from the legendary game show:

Sony production sources tell us the quiz show is going to keep it semi-consistent from here on out — at least for this season — with Mayim on hosting duty for more than half of the episodes, and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes. We’re told execs have not decided about next season yet, but are still searching for a full-time, permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, and as we’ve told you … Mayim still seems to be the frontrunner.

Richards was axed as host after offensive comments he made on a podcast were resurfaced. “It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” he said in a statement, adding, “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.” He did not regain the crew’s trust and confidence.

Meanwhile, Matt Amodio has the third longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history.

(Via TMZ and Variety)