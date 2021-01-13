With reports already out that Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers will be acting as Jeopardy! hosts as the show tackles the daunting task of replacing the late Alex Trebek, the show has officially announced its next roster of guest hosts, but this time, it will have a charitable twist. In a tweet from the official Jeopardy! account 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker and The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik have been confirmed as guest hosts along with Couric and Rodgers. “As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice,” the show also announced.

You can see the official tweet below:

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik will each take their turn as guest hosts of Jeopardy! As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 13, 2021

Each of the hosts will fill in for a week’s worth of episodes, and the cumulative winnings of the contestants during each host’s respective week will be donated to charity. Via TVLine:

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said [Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike] Richards in a statement. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Since Trebek’s passing, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings has been filling in as host and is one of the top contenders to serve as a permanent replacement. Although, Jennings recently revealed that doing Trebek’s job was way more challenging than he ever imagined.

“I thought I had studied the man and had understood just what a remarkable job he was doing keeping the game going, mastering the sense that he understood all the clues, because he did. Explaining it to the audience,” Jennings explained in an interview for the Jeopardy! YouTube Channel. “And I thought ‘ah, I understood it all.’ And when I had to do it I realized he was doing 10 things I wasn’t aware of for every one I saw. It’s a very demanding job and he was just the best.”

