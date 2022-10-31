If regular Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! and 24/7 Jeopardy! reruns and the Insider Jeopardy! podcast wasn’t enough Jeopardy! for you, good news: the 2022 Tournament of Champions is upon us.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve won 40 games or four. In the Tournament of Champions, everybody’s stats reset to zero,” announcer Johnny Gilbert says in the hype video above. “Here, everyone’s a champion and anyone can win the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.” Here’s the schedule for the first round of the two-week event:

Monday: Ryan Long (16 games won), Megan Wachspress (6), Maureen O’Neil (4) Tuesday: Jonathan Fisher (11), Andrew He (5), Christine Whelchel (4) Wednesday: Brian Chang (7), Tyler Rhode (5), Margaret Shelton (4) Thursday: Courtney Shah (7), Rowan Ward (Second Chance winner), John Focht (4) Friday: Eric Ahasic (6), Jaskaran Singh (National College Championship) winner, Jackie Kelly (4) November 7: Zach Newkirk (6), Jessica Stephens (Second Chance winner), Sam Buttrey (Professors Tournament winner)

The winners will have the, uh, privilege of facting Jeopardy! legends Amy Schneider (40); Matt Amodio (38 games), and Mattea Roach (23) in the semi-finals beginning November 9. There’s no official game on November 8, Election Day; instead, Schneider, Amodio, and Roach will face each other in a “friendly warmup game” that Jeopardy! producer Michael Davies teased will “break the internet.”

Unless it gets pre-empted by [world’s longest groan] politics.

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz should face each other on Jeopardy! to decide the winner. If every category is about Pennsylvania, Fetterman will win in a landslide.

(Via USA Today)