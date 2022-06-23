In New York, where I grew up, Wheel of Fortune airs before Jeopardy!. In Texas, where I live now, Jeopardy! comes on before Wheel of Fortune. This is the second worst thing about living in Texas (don’t worry, Ted, you’re number one).

Wheel of Fortune should always air before Jeopardy! because, as current-host Ken Jennings once tweeted, “it’s appetizer – main course.” The silly delights of Wheel of Fortune prepare you for Jeopardy!, which is the “smart” game show — although that supposed intelligence isn’t always on display.

The “Final Jeopardy” category during Wednesday’s episode was “19th Century Literature.” The clue read, “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird ‘equally capable of speech.'” Here’s how it appeared on screen:

So far, so good. But then:

Spot the typo in Final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/zHMzXAvDQ6 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 22, 2022

The correctly spelled “equally” now reads “equallly.” A typo isn’t a big deal (and it was cleaned up in the version uploaded to YouTube), but the spelling error is rich coming from a show that recently punished a contestant for an illegible answer. In that case, it was Megan Wachspress who took advantage of the controversial decision. She wasn’t as lucky during Wednesday’s episode: her six-day winning streak came to an end by Jeff Weinstock, a marketing lecturer from Miami, Florida. They both correctly answered “who is Edgar Allan Poe?” but his $11,202 in Final Jeopardy trumped Wachspress’ $7,001.

But with all respect to Jeff, his win isn’t what Jeopardy! fans buzzing.

I would like to be a contestant on or an editor for ⁦@Jeopardy⁩ please and thank you. Typo in second screen, not in first. pic.twitter.com/O8yPrNtikx — Dalton Tomlin (@daltontomlin) June 22, 2022

Excuse me Jeopardy, is that a typo? pic.twitter.com/nNdgNl8wt6 — Steve Faguy (@fagstein) June 23, 2022

…did anyone else catch the typo in Final Jeopardy? — Ms. Chanandler Bong (@snuffleHUFFagus) June 23, 2022

and i'm sitting here thinking that triple-L has to be some kind of hint to the final @Jeopardy question… nope, just a typo. pic.twitter.com/jcklvI4QtK — giovanna (@GiovannaRizzo25) June 22, 2022

What the heck @Jeopardy?!? A typo in the FINAL clue??? Quelle triste. pic.twitter.com/nYLX8m6sKz — Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) June 22, 2022

Anybody else notice the typo in the Final #Jeopardy clue? “EQUALLLY” — Laura Lineberger🌻 (@Goofyunc) June 23, 2022

Hey @Jeopardy, I love the show, but when seeing this clue for Final Jeopardy, but come on, this clue has a glaring typo. Now I think this should allow me to be on the show. What the LLL? pic.twitter.com/mrtun3ZG23 — Delicious Guilt (@baddestadvice) June 23, 2022

typo from finall jeopardy earllier pic.twitter.com/jMzsyqTLMT — 💥 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘆 (𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀) 🔻⚢ (@samosu_) June 23, 2022

So, there was a typo in Final @Jeopardy tonight. You better believe this old copy editor was gonna catch it! pic.twitter.com/M30EJy5ilw — Andrew Barron (@BarronWasteland) June 23, 2022

@Jeopardy I am available to start work as an editor of typos on my fav show immediately please pic.twitter.com/slHwy5frLt — Cee Zee (@a_liberryan) June 23, 2022

Jeopardy!: where nothing could possi-blye go wrong.