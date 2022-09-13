Jeremy Allen White Ayo Ediberi
Jeremy Allen White And Ayo Edebiri Sparked Renewed Audience Thirst For ‘The Bear’ At The Emmys

Film/TV Editor

The 74th Primetime Emmys taught us a few things about what people still love. People will always love Leonardo DiCaprio dating jokes, and they dig a rebellious, dancing Jennifer Coolidge. Oh, and people have a soft spot for the Chefs of The Bear, as proven by co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri as they took the stage for a presentation, and perhaps we’ll see them back as nominees next year.

Let’s just say that people are clamoring even more for Season 2 than they already were. The preexisting lust bubbled up like the Family spaghetti sauce, and if you were once again contemplating whether Carmy should have sex, then you definitely weren’t alone. And Ayo looked absolutely stunning outside of her character’s rough-and-tumble, intense work environment, so people were into all of this, so very much.

The Bear thirst never really went away, as these tweets prove.

https://twitter.com/aronwyns/status/1569510441445113858

And Season 2 is definitely happening, although we haven’t heard anything even vaguely resembling a release date. If you something to tide you ever ever so slightly, you might wanna check out Ayo’s episode of Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast. She’s very comedically inclined, so one should expect to see her in many places, despite her joking Emmy’s onstage moment, in which she suggested that she was always available for work. She’s definitely busy with The Bear, and fans can’t wait for more.

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

