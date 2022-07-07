The Bear (now streaming on Hulu) finally gives Jeremy Allen White the leading man showcase that he deserves. It’s a show that reminds you who was doing a lot of heavy lifting on Shameless without enough recognition, and it’s a food-fueled frenzy that’s about finding one’s true family. Before all is said and done, though, you might find yourself stressed out to the max by Carmy’s pressure cooker of a work-and-life environment, but don’t worry. Just call everyone “Chef” and enjoy this re-teaming of White with Chicago while everyone shouts at each other and it feels very Uncut Gems but with a side-serving of you attempting not to think of Ebon Moss-Bachrach and a certain Girls scene.

That sounds like a lot of effort to watch, admittedly, but you’ll enjoy the roller coaster. Eight perfectly paced episodes later, people are finding themselves wanting to know what comes next for the former fine-dining chef who’s finally found home. There’s a lot of lust tweets from fans, but mainly, people want to know if there’s a Season 2 coming.

The Bear (FX show on Hulu) is a masterpiece. 8 quick episodes for anyone looking for a binge watch. Petition for a season 2 ASAP.@FXNetworks — Tyler (@_TyConlin) June 28, 2022

wild how i went from “yeah i guess i’ll check out The Bear” to “i will die if FX on Hulu doesn’t renew The Bear” in the matter of three days — austin butler’s campaign co-manager (@KevinLempke) June 29, 2022

I just checked. The bear got fanfiction on a03. Season two on LOCK! — Taylor (@1bighairedbitch) July 6, 2022

Check out "The Bear" on Hulu. Very very solid. pic.twitter.com/RoGh1VYMEf — Hutch (@hutchinson) July 6, 2022

I cannot believe that no one’s talking about THE BEAR on Hulu. The show perfectly captures the chaos of a kitchen. Truly amazing from beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/lC9FeEx92c — Devon Matthias (@Devzb) July 3, 2022

Surely, that’s possible. The ending left things wide open for more developments after the re-Christening of sorts, and it’s wild that there hasn’t been an announcement yet, but surely, the powers that be took notice of all the show’s buzz on social media. This prevailing thread (about the show’s “exclusive strain of Sexually Competent Dirtbag™️ that only exists in a restaurant kitchen”) says plenty about the show’s appeal, not only aesthetically but also because the environment (and all of the clichés involving too-expensive knives and no apartment curtains) rings true.

I haven’t watched The Bear yet but I’m thrilled that people who’ve never worked in a restaurant are being introduced to an exclusive strain of Sexually Competent Dirtbag™️ that only exists in a restaurant kitchen pic.twitter.com/ZnZJOdM0l8 — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) July 6, 2022

Does he look like Pete Davidson? Yes. Has he brushed his teeth today? No, he came straight to work at 10:09 am from some girl’s apartment around the corner from the bar you all frequent after work. He had two cigs and a Red Bull for breakfast. — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) July 6, 2022

He is incredibly hung over on his ninth shift in a row with no day off, but he’s making lobster rolls for family meal because it’s Tyler’s birthday (gay server he gets mad at multiple times per service but never yells at him) — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) July 6, 2022

This man does not have curtains in his apartment but he has a 1,400 dollar knife that is only for cutting fish. — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) July 6, 2022

The show sure knew how to sell itself. And again, the realism of “Chef” life as portrayed by White and his co-stars rings all too true, and you may have known a Carmy or two in your life.

this is doing more to get me to watch the bear than any ounce of marketing hulu could produce pic.twitter.com/RfayqE648z — leah (@_leahdemers) July 5, 2022

The most realistic part of The Bear on Hulu was when he came home from cooking all day at work and scarfed down junk food instead of making an actual dinner. Also throwing the ticket machine on the ground. Great show, all cooks are crying rn. — 🕸⚔️⚰️Miranda Lilie⚰️⚔️🕸 (@anxious_shark) July 4, 2022

The Bear is streaming on Hulu. You should watch this show!