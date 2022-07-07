The Bear
FX on Hulu
TV

‘The Bear’ Has Viewers Pushing For A Second Season After Getting Hooked By The Show’s Addictive Intensity

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

The Bear (now streaming on Hulu) finally gives Jeremy Allen White the leading man showcase that he deserves. It’s a show that reminds you who was doing a lot of heavy lifting on Shameless without enough recognition, and it’s a food-fueled frenzy that’s about finding one’s true family. Before all is said and done, though, you might find yourself stressed out to the max by Carmy’s pressure cooker of a work-and-life environment, but don’t worry. Just call everyone “Chef” and enjoy this re-teaming of White with Chicago while everyone shouts at each other and it feels very Uncut Gems but with a side-serving of you attempting not to think of Ebon Moss-Bachrach and a certain Girls scene.

That sounds like a lot of effort to watch, admittedly, but you’ll enjoy the roller coaster. Eight perfectly paced episodes later, people are finding themselves wanting to know what comes next for the former fine-dining chef who’s finally found home. There’s a lot of lust tweets from fans, but mainly, people want to know if there’s a Season 2 coming.

Surely, that’s possible. The ending left things wide open for more developments after the re-Christening of sorts, and it’s wild that there hasn’t been an announcement yet, but surely, the powers that be took notice of all the show’s buzz on social media. This prevailing thread (about the show’s “exclusive strain of Sexually Competent Dirtbag™️ that only exists in a restaurant kitchen”) says plenty about the show’s appeal, not only aesthetically but also because the environment (and all of the clichés involving too-expensive knives and no apartment curtains) rings true.

The show sure knew how to sell itself. And again, the realism of “Chef” life as portrayed by White and his co-stars rings all too true, and you may have known a Carmy or two in your life.

The Bear is streaming on Hulu. You should watch this show!

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×