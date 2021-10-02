All 180 episodes of Seinfeld hit Netflix on Friday, allowing a new generation to discover one of the ’90s most beloved and unique sitcoms. They’ll also discover, as they did with Friends, that there’s definitely some…shall we say, questionable stuff. Blackface jokes. Dated mores. And the general way the four anti-heroes often wallow in their own crapulence. (The latter, of course, is what makes it great.) And though co-creator/co-star Jerry Seinfeld isn’t going to go back and change anything, he would if he was forced to.

As per Deadline, Seinfeld spoke at a press event about the show that made his name. And he acknowledged that he would do things a bit differently if he was making it today.

“There’s a number of them that I would love to have a crack at, but I don’t really believe, philosophically, in changing or even thinking about the past,” Seinfeld said. “My philosophy of life is that [it] happened the way it happened, and we’re going to go from here. And that’s the best way to … live.”

He went on, saying, “I think regret is a philosophical position that I disagree with. It kind of assumes you could have changed the past, so I wouldn’t even think of that. But if you forced me or you gave me a time machine, yeah, there’s a few — I would fix some things.”

Seinfeld didn’t go into specifics. Maybe he meant some of the more dated aspects of the show. Maybe he meant it more creatively. One thing he should never regret, though, is that controversial series finale. It’s the only way Seinfeld could have ended.

