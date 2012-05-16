Jessica Alba Felt Objectified by 'Dark Angel'

Jessica Alba’s big break in Hollywood was being cast as the leather-pants-wearing, motorcycle-riding, people-in-the-face-kicking, also-something-computery-doing lead in the short-lived Fox series “Dark Angel,” which was created by a fresh-off-Titanic-Oscar-winnig, already-eff-you-money-having, probably-distracted-by-weird-cameras-for-Avatar-building James Cameron. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Alba talked a little about her career in Hollywood, and how that role in particular made her feel like she was being objectified.
“I had a show that premiered when I was 19. And right away, everyone formed a strong opinion about me because of the way I was marketed,” Alba, 31, tells the June issue of Marie Claire about her big break on Fox’s “Dark Angel,” in which she starred in from 2000 to 2002.
“I was supposed to be sexy, this tough action girl. … I felt like I was being objectified, and it made me uncomfortable. I wanted to be chic and elegant!” [NY Daily News]
I suppose that’s a fair point. I watched a few episodes of the show, and as far as I could tell the main plot of most of them was “Yo peep how hot this girl on the motorcycle is,” so if she felt a little weird about that at age 19, I can dig it. In the interest of fairness, though, I reached out to James Cameron for his side of the story about how the show marketed its then-teenaged star, and he replied “HEY LOOK AT MEY! I’M ON A PHONE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN! WHEEEEEEEEEEEEE!”, which, you know, is also something to consider.
Image via Shutterstock
Jessica Alba has a point. She shouldn’t be reduced to being a piece of meat.
COUNTERPOINT: Jessica Alba’s acting.
You act like you’ve never seen Honey, Matt. SHE SAVED THE REC CENTER.
I watched the SHIT out of Honey.
Sound on or off Matt?
She should be thanking her lucky stars. She can’t act, yet she’s a movie star. If she wasn’t attractive on film, that’d be the end of her.
There is a profession, I’m told, where you can be a different person every day of the week! Now, what was that called again?
I’d feel bad for her if she was a talented actress but…..
Fuck you all, she was hottest in Idle Hands.
Objectifiwhat?
That’s exactly what I was thinking, and that predated Dark Angel, didn’t it? (I’m too lazy to imdb it). She bitches about being objectified, she needs to remember the white nighty and halo she wore as a “high schooler”.
haha, yeah that nighty deserved an award. I could have sworn it was pre-dark angel too.
yeah, I refuse to work today so IMDB says Idle Hands was 99 as opposed to Dark Angel in 03. She was 18 in IH…perfect.
Yeah, Idle Hands was first, but I would argue that her “big break” was the starring role in a James Cameron series as opposed to a co-starring role in a second-tier teen comedy.
Aint no objectifyin’ like a JC objectifyin’!
I think she’s right but then again I had the show on mute…and pause when I watched the DVD box set.
Jessica Alba’s lack of talent is only surpassed by her ability to say really idiotic things to the media: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
And lets not forgot Alba seemingly thinking that the main problem with Fox News is that they are TOO NEUTRAL :[popwatch.ew.com]
I worked as a PA in high school and I heard so many awful stories about what an ungrateful brat she was on that show — especially when the script required her to “be sexy” and she would stomp around or hide in her trailer and refuse to come out until absolutely everything was ready because she “didn’t wait.”
This was her first big role, yet everything she’s ever been in has required her to “be sexy” because if she wasn’t sexy, she wouldn’t have anything else to fall back on.
Jessica Alba has been famous for 12 years!?
Lol, it really makes me laugh that only now people are pointing out about how this “actress” has a career for nothing more than being sexy. As for being objectified, I forget the name of the title (not that it matters), but i remember seeing a movie of hers on cable a very long time ago (like 8-10 years ago) where she spends the entire film tied up to a bed wearing only a nightgown.
Also, any chick who’s has plastic surgery on both her nose and her tits has no argument towards feeling objectified.
Thank goodness that after this she got to show off her serious acting skills in roles where sex wasn’t emphasized, like Honey, Sin City, Into the Blue, Good Luck Chuck, The Killer Inside Me, and Machete.
Yeah, I’ve read previous stuff that talked about how she had some awkward situations as a teenager because she was really attractive (and thus looked older). But as has been pointed out, when you’re horrible at your job (acting) it’s hard to feel completely sorry.
I didn’t know people saw jessica alba acting in movies to see her act. I figured people saw her movies for her to look sexy.
Not only do I think they didn’t objectify her, I think the should objectify her more!
The only genius use for Lucas’ penchant for going back and changing old films is it should push someone like Rodriguez to go back and digitally alter Jessica Alba in Sin City so that she wears as little as Nancy Callahan did in the comic.
Now that’s good Lucas’n.
I met Alba at a bar in Vancouver when she was shooting Dark Angel. She seemed pretty stuck up. Especially when I was hammered and drunkingly asking her if I knew her because she looked so familiar.
Now, I don’t know if I’d like to see her appear in Sin City 2, which seems to be (rumored) in production for the past 10 years.
I hate it when chicks think they’re too good for you because you approach them shit house drunk. If I were sober you wouldn’t be this attractive!
As they say in radio, Jessica Alba has the perfect range for silent films.
Also remember she used to make “sweet sweet love?” to DiNozzo from NCIS…
No!..I leave that to you…its easier to read
You guys are hilarious!…appreciate your comments
//Greetings from Sweden
DG-that-was-a-hell-of-a-lot-of-hyphens.
DiNozzo’s meat puppet is not expected to express any intelligent thoughts. Her entire career is based on looking hot as hell and parroting words someone else wrote,
I’m absolutely fine with that.