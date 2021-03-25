Jessica Walter, who played two of TV’s most toxic-but-lovable mothers in Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development and Malory Archer on Archer, died in her sleep on Wednesday, according to Deadline. She was 80 years old.

Walter has too many credits to name them all, but her career highlights include: an Emmy for the 1974 miniseries Amy Prentiss; two Golden Globe nominations for 1966’s Grand Prix and 1971’s Play Misty with Me; guest spots on Mission: Impossible, Hawaii Five-O, and Columbo; and voicing Fran Sinclair on Dinosaurs. But to millions, she was best known for her performances on the FXX animated series Archer (where she got to work alongside her late husband, Ron Leibman) and Fox’s Arrested Development, one of the funniest sitcoms ever, due in no small part to Lucille’s boozy wit.

Walter is survived by her granddaughter, Brooke Bowman, who said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.” Her family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

(Via Deadline)