AMC

Spoilers for Season 9 of The Walking Dead will be found below

In the final minutes of the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, fans of the series were delivered a heartbreaking blow when Jesus became the first victim of a new set of villains on the series, The Whisperers. Jesus’ death was all the more heartbreaking for fans of the comics, who had hoped that Jesus and Aaron would follow a storyline in the comics in which the two would later become a romantic couple. The Whisperers, however, put the kibosh on their potential courtship by killing Jesus. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t see a Jesus and Aaron romantic coupling in the back half of the season.

Why? Here’s what we know: During the six-year time gap, Jesus and Aaron spent quite a bit of time together, sneaking out from their respective camps in order to hang out. In fact, according to Tom Payne — who plays Jesus — it’s probable that the two hooked up during those years. “Yeah, maybe they have like messed around a bit in those six years. Yeah probably,” Payne told Cinemablend.

“You know, you get bored. But I’ve always said that I thought it’d be a bit lazy if they got put together, being the only gay guys on the show now. I think that would just be a bit too rote to do that. But yeah, maybe they messed around a bit.”

In other words, while we won’t be able to see Jesus and Aaron romantically connect in the future — because Jesus is dead — we may still see how their relationship evolved into something romantic during that six-year time gap. That’s because, as showrunner Angela Kang told the Hollywood Reporter, we may still see some of what transpired during that time gap through flashbacks.