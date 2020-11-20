Barack Obama stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote his new memoir, The Promised Land, and while the former president was prepared to talk about his personal life, he clearly wasn’t expecting how personal things would get. In the middle of a conversation on Donald Trump and his crazy conspiracy theories, Kimmel pivoted to a theory of his own about Obama’s love life that came way out of left field. In a nutshell, Kimmel wanted to know (after the 18:00 min mark above) if Obama and his wife Michelle got busy the night that SEAL Team 6 took down Osama bin Laden.

The question understandably caught Obama off guard, who sat there stunned for a moment while Kimmel explained his reasoning. “When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting ‘USA, USA, USA,’ I had an image in my head,” Kimmel quipped to Obama who quickly gathered his senses and even leaned into the gag. Via Vulture:

“I suspect that she was asleep because the truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing,” Obama laughed. Look, a queen needs her beauty rest! “You don’t have to make excuses, it’s okay,” Kimmel lets him off. “I experience the same thing.” But Obama keeps it real: “It’s not an excuse; it’s a lament.”

Awkward questions about his sex life aside, Obama’s interview included several digs at Trump, including how Navy SEALs might need to drag him out of the White House. This also including the clip below where Kimmel asked if Obama made his memoir 700 pages long so Trump couldn’t read it. Not missing a beat, Obama offered a witty retort on how it wouldn’t even take that much effort.

So that’s why his new book is so long! 🤣🤣🤣 @BarackObama on Kimmel tonight! pic.twitter.com/hhxTE0qBIj — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 19, 2020

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)