After 14 years (gasp!), 20 seasons (double gasp!) and more than 270 episodes (what is wrong with us as a society?!), E!’s long-running reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians mercifully came to an end on Thursday night and Jimmy Kimmel wanted to talk about it. Calling it both “a major milestone in reality TV history” and the “rear-end of an era,” Kimmel—like so many of us—seemed simultaneously bemused and impressed that the first family of reality television has kept audiences interested for so long, saying:

“You know, when the Kardashians got started, I was skeptical. I think we all were. I don’t think we thought this would stand the test of time, but it has. This family has given us 270 episodes of television over the past 900 seasons, so we thought it was only right to bid farewell to each member of the Kardashian clan and here we go: Goodbye, Kim.

Goodbye, Khloe.

Farewell, Kourtney.

So long, Kris, Caitlyn, Kendall, Kylie, Keely, Kitty, Collie, Kammy, Comey, Toothy, Kaley Cuoco, Keebler, Condi, Kanye, Kitana, Caboodle, Kaboobie, Chamillionaire, Katrina, and Rob. Goodbye all of you.”

After stating that it would be impossible to put together any sort of adequate sendoff in the form of a clip packet, Kimmel instead created a best-of compilation of Kris Humphries’ finest moments from the show. All two of them. Humphries, you may remember, is a former NBA player who became Kim’s second husband for a hot minute (the equivalent of 72 days) in 2011. In mid-October of that year, E! did a full-on media blitz to promote its two-part “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding” extravaganza. Three weeks later, the fairytale was over: Kim filed for divorced, Humphries countered asking for an annulment. Cue Barbra Streisand singing “Memories.”

While Kimmel admitted that he never did keep up with the Kardashians, he was curious to know how the dad was doing—which provided him with the perfect segue to talk about reality-star-turned-aspiring-politician (and occasional Kimmel adversary) Caitlyn Jenner’s appearance on The View earlier that day. And to share his opinion that “Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California.”

