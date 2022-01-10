As Hollywood reacts to the death of beloved Full House star and stand-up comedian Bob Saget, the Orange County chief medical examiner has confirmed that the actor’s cause of death was not drugs or foul play. Following an initial autopsy on Monday morning, there were no signs that narcotics played a factor in Saget’s sudden passing at the age of 65. However, determining the true cause of death will take several weeks. Via Deadline:

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget,” said Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, in a statement. “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” the statement continues. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Since Saget’s death was reported on Sunday evening, tributes have been pouring in from close friends like John Mayer to Saget’s former castmates on Full House who were like a second family to the actor. Even the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, released a rare public statement thanking the late actor for being “the most loving, compassionate and generous man” that helped guide them through their early years of child stardom.

