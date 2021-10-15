Donald Trump is not exactly what most people would consider a rational man. Nor is he comfortable with admitting defeat, as evidenced by the fact that he has still not conceded the 2020 presidential election. Together, those two characteristics can make for a pretty explosive combination, as Jimmy Kimmel explained on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live:

“The angry orange baby’s throwing another fit over the election he can’t admit he lost. He wrote ‘If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ’22 or ’24. It’s the single most important thing for Republicans to do.’ Did Nancy Pelosi write this for him? It seems like he’s telling Republicans not to vote.”

Which, according to the Daily Beast—who recently described Trump as “the biggest loose cannon in the world”—is exactly what he’s threatening. As Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis wrote:

“This should be interpreted as a serious threat because it speaks to the very efficacy of voting. Trump is not saying that he will tell his voters to stay home in 2022 to punish Republicans. He is making a much more furtive and veiled threat: He will tell the voters not to waste their time voting, unless, of course, other Republican politicians (a) buy into the bogus premise that the election was stolen from him, and (b) support whatever election ‘reforms’ he says will prevent that from happening again.”

To Kimmel, this “threat” is both ridiculous—and kind of hilarious—as it “brings up the age-old question, which is: How do you solve a problem you made up?”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 3:30 mark.