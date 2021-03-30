It’s every newlywed’s dream: to have Donald Trump give a rambling speech at your wedding about Joe Biden, China, and Iran.

“Y’know, I just got, I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran – how’re we doing with Iran, how do you like that?” the former-president said while toasting the happy couple at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump also covered the border (“The border is not good, the border is the worst anybody’s ever seen it”) and complained about the 2020 presidential election (“We did get 75 million votes, nobody’s ever gotten that”) before remembering the reason he was there. “It’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple,” he added. At least Trump didn’t go the “Webster’s Dictionary defines ‘love’ as…” route?

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist taking some shots at Trump’s speech during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It’s a wedding! It is a wedding,” the host said with a laugh after playing a clip. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?” This is what Trump does now, Kimmel added, “he babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”

You can watch the monologue above.