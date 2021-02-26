Earlier this week, QAnon-obsessed and space laser-fearing congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sunk to a new low when she hung an anti-trans sign outside her office door, directly across the hall from another politician with a transgender child. “There are TWO genders: male and female,” it reads. “Trust the science.” Taylor Greene put the sign up to troll Marie Newman (D-IL), whose daughter is transgender, and to protest the Equality Act, an “anti-discrimination bill that would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.” But mostly, she did it because she’s a terrible person (Oreo agrees).

Maybe the worst person of the year so far, according to Jimmy Kimmel.

“The frontrunner for worst human of 2021 is working to defeat the Equality Act right now,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said during Thursday’s episode. “This is an act that would ban discrimination against Americans based on sexual orientation or gender identity.” He then played a clip of Newman displaying a transgender flag, only for Taylor Greene to respond with her hateful sign. “Now she trusts the science,” he cracked. Kimmel also called her a “Karen in Congress” and “so awful.” You can watch the clip above.