After getting through the “Major” news of the day (Joe Biden’s dog, Major, pooping on the floor of the White House), Jimmy Kimmel turned his attention to Matt Gaetz’s bad week. “Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking… He’s one of the worst of the worst. Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him.”

Carlson called it “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” and considering he “interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” that’s saying a lot. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” Kimmel joked. He later compared the interview to when “your college roommate shows up and meets your wife and starts saying things like, ‘Remember that time we had a threesome with that goat?'”

