As expected, Jimmy Kimmel had a lot to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s very expensive, yet highly explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. While Kimmel initially joked about how he only watched the interview because his wife put it on, he fully copped to being drawn in by the couple’s revelations about the Royal Family and called the whole event, “the most shocking gender reveal party of all time.” More importantly, Kimmel went out of his way to say that he believes Markle’s claims about being silenced and the racism that she experienced. Although, Kimmel did have some issues with Meghan and Harry’s choice for a new home:

You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism. That’s like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E Cheese.

Naturally, the late night host also blasted the Royal Family for raising concerns about the skin color of Meghan and Harry’s son Archie. “They should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry,” Kimmel quipped. “No offense, but I mean, Harry kind of looks like the guy who played Screech. May he rest in peace.”

Kimmel also fully roasted the ridiculousness of the Royal Family raising issues about Archie’s possible appearance considering the family’s known methods of preserving the bloodline, as it were.

“Imagine after centuries of inbreeding all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby’s skin.”

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)