Truth be told, there’s not a whole lot to admire about MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. Sure, he reportedly kicked a terrible drug and alcohol dependency and went on to start a successful “As Seen on TV” business that keeps him swimming in thick gold crucifixes, but he’s not the world’s most rational man. Still, Jimmy Kimmel—who has maintained an odd fascination with the pillow magnate, especially given his regular and very public failures—admires his moxie.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel seemed amazed that despite a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems still hanging over his head, and no one seeming to be listening, Lindell is “still screaming about the voting machines.”

In a bizarre and shaky clip shot from the inside of a car, it was fairly difficult to make sense of anything Lindell was saying. There was something about “a copier machine,” people saying “WHAT?!?” and corruption, though it all just sounded like a mad man’s Mad Libs. What was clear is that Lindell is imploring people to go to his website, SueMikeLindell.com, where they’ll find a template to submit… something?! But it really doesn’t matter, because this is what you get when you go to that site:



The site’s nonexistence was not lost on Kimmel, who noted that if you visit the URL, you’ll get a notice that “this site cannot be reached… just like Mike himself.”

“But you do have to hand it to Mike,” Kimmel added. “He’s been putting his time and his money where his mustache is.” As of April 2022, Lindell admitted that he has so far spent about $35 million of his own money attempting to prove that Trump is the true winner of the 2020 presidential election.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 8:25 mark.