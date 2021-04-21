They say never meet your heroes, but Jimmy Kimmel might be sharing a bed with the MyPillow guy as soon as next week.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host spent much of his monologue on Monday talking about Mike Lindell, the pillow tycoon-turned-sweaty free speech pioneer. He even invited him to appear on the show under two conditions: “Number one, he has to actually come into our studio. I need to see him in person. I want to smell the Knackwurst in his mustache. And number two, I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows, just me and Mike, snuggled up side by side in a California king, surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.” Lindell read a transcript of Kimmel’s monologue out loud during his endless “Frank-a-Thon” and agreed to Kimmel’s invitation, “but not the goose feathers,” he yelled. “Goose feathers are bad for you… You need my pillow’s patented fill.”

“I’m going to try to make the whole interview about geese,” Kimmel cracked. Lindell will “absolutely” do the interview; he’ll even bring pillows for the studio audience. “I am excited,” Kimmel said. “I’m not even sure I believe he’s real. I haven’t seen most of my friends for 13 months. I’m gonna be spooning with the MyPillow guy next week.”

You can watch the rest of the clip, including Kimmel comparing Lindell to Saul Goodman (“He had a funny supporting role in one of the most incredible dramas of all-time, but now that he’s got his own show, you really appreciate what a character he is”), above.