Like everyone else, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t get enough of Mike Lindell’s unhinged interview on Tuesday. The MyPillow CEO was spewing so many baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud that even Newsmax, the Trump-loving “news” network, (legally) had to cut him off. “You know it’s bad when Newsmax is like, dial it down, buddy,” Kimmel joked before getting to the “nuttiest part of the interview,” when one of the anchors simply walked off screen. Then the host offered a conspiracy theory of his own.

“Has anyone ever looked into any kind of correlation between MyPillow and QAnon because maybe there’s something in those pillows that makes people go insane?” Kimmel asked. “Your head’s on it for eight hours every night. The guy who invented them was on crack. Who knows, they might be stuffed with mothballs and thermometer mercury.”

Of course, after Lindell’s interview went viral, he returned to Newsmax for an off-hours segment later that night. He did not bring up Dominion Voting Systems (which threatened to sue the network), but he did rant about how “cancel culture keeps on spreading” and mentioned “a documentary I put together” about the election. Kimmel might be onto something with his theory… Watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip above.