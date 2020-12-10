In a weird year (I’m using “weird” as shorthand for “miserable,” “maddening,” “depressing,” “occasionally decent,” and “McRib-filled”), Jimmy Kimmel thinks that he’s found the most 2020 sentence. It involves the Tiger King, naturally.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel discussed the letter that Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, sent to Kim Kardashian asking for help with getting a pardon from Donald Trump (my head hurts). “I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart,” it reads. “Please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon.”

After reading excerpts from the note, Kimmel joked, “If there’s a single sentence that sums up 2020 to me, it’s ‘Joe Exotic asks Kim Kardashian to help him get a pardon from Donald Trump.'” The only things missing are “pandemic” and “Sonic.” Exotic is serving 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and several wildlife violations. Maldonado-Passage reached out to Kardashian after she and her family (but not husband Kanye West) dressed up as Carole Baskin, Exotic, and a streak of tigers for Halloween.

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip above.