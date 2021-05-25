On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel gave a rundown of some of his personal picks for “worst person of the weekend,” and the competition was pretty fierce. First there was Ted “Kremlin” Cruz who, in comparing a Russian military recruitment ad to a U.S. Army one, decided that America’s “woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.” Though in Cruz’s defense, he’s definitely a man who knows about emasculation! Then there was Rand Paul, a guy so annoying that even his neighbor beat him up for just being him; Paul, of course, is still droning on about how he won’t get vaccinated—as if there’s anyone who cares to stand closer than six feet away from him. But neither of these jackasses could out-buffoon Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has quite possibly never read a history book in her life—or even watched Schindler’s List.

As Kimmel put it, “Klan Mom is very upset with Nancy Pelosi, who’s making her wear a mask to work—a restriction she compared to, that’s right, you guessed it, the Holocaust.”

Here’s what MTG had to say on Pelosi and the matter at hand:

“This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens. So much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

It’s early, so let us put that another way: A congresswoman with no real experience whose main political agenda seems to be stalking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at work thinks that the state-sponsored annihilation of millions of people is the equivalent of being told to wear a thin sheet of fabric across your face while at work so that we can mitigate the total number of people who have already been killed by a virus that does not discriminate, and that has so far claimed the lives of 3.47 million people worldwide.

Regardless of which political party you belong to, basic logic should tell you that those two things are not the same!

Kimmel, as usual, said what we’re all thinking when he concluded his MGT chatter by simply asking: “What’s wrong with this woman?,” then advised her to: “Go home. Go back to keying other parents’ cars at soccer games you monster.”

You can watch the full clip above (the Terrible Person segment begins around the 4:40 mark).