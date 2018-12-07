Jodie Whittaker Will Be Returning To ‘Doctor Who’ For Another Season

12.07.18 1 hour ago

BBC AMERICA

The thing about being the first female Doctor in the 50-plus year history of Doctor Who is that everything Jodie Whittaker does is historic. Is she the first female Doctor to say the word “the”? You bet! She’s also, as was announced on Friday morning, the first female Doctor to return for another season.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Whittaker’s return isn’t a surprise, not after the premiere pulled in the best ratings since the science-fiction show returned in 2005. But Christopher Eccleston was a one-and-done Doctor before hanging out with a lion sex cult, so you never know. (The other nü Doctors — David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi — all lasted three seasons or series, because British.) This announcement comes before the season 11 finale, “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos,” on Sunday, followed by a New Year’s special on January 1, 2019. Speaking of the special: it’s reportedly when Whittaker will become the first female Doctor to face off against the Daleks. It’s time to EXTERMINATE some history.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSDOCTOR WHOJodie Whittaker

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP