The thing about being the first female Doctor in the 50-plus year history of Doctor Who is that everything Jodie Whittaker does is historic. Is she the first female Doctor to say the word “the”? You bet! She’s also, as was announced on Friday morning, the first female Doctor to return for another season.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Whittaker’s return isn’t a surprise, not after the premiere pulled in the best ratings since the science-fiction show returned in 2005. But Christopher Eccleston was a one-and-done Doctor before hanging out with a lion sex cult, so you never know. (The other nü Doctors — David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi — all lasted three seasons or series, because British.) This announcement comes before the season 11 finale, “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos,” on Sunday, followed by a New Year’s special on January 1, 2019. Speaking of the special: it’s reportedly when Whittaker will become the first female Doctor to face off against the Daleks. It’s time to EXTERMINATE some history.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)