Now is the winter of Joe Biden’s discontent. Omicron rages. Major legislation can’t get passed, largely thanks to some quisling Democrats. Russia’s acting up. His approval ratings are low. Things aren’t great. But at least the version of America’s sitting president in SNL had someone to blame: Spider-Man.

James Austin Johnson — who has the distinction of being both the show’s resident Biden and Trump (and is excellent at both) — returned as the commander-in-chief, where he held a press conference to give Americans an order: stop seeing the movie that’s somehow grossed a record amount of money all while COVID cases spiked back up.

“There’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away: Stop seeing Spider-Man,” Johnson’s Biden implored. “Now think about it, when did Spider-Man come out? December 17. When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17. Stop seeing Spider-Man. That’s really all I have to say.”

He then took questions, most of which were variations on whether or not he was blaming all the world’s many ills on the movie where Doctor Strange sends Peter Parker into the multiverse.

“I didn’t say don’t go to the movies,” Johnson’s Biden said. “I said stop seeing Spider-Man.”

After blaming No Way Home for other problems, Johnson’s Biden went on to embrace the multiverse.

“I’ve actually thought about this a lot,” he said. “I’m consulting with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange. As far as I can tell, there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them’s me. One of them is me, the Joe Biden that lost to Trump,” he continued. “And then there’s a third Joe Biden, who’s the greatest president in history.”

Then there was a twist and one surprise cameo from the guy who this weekend caught the ire of Kanye West.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.