Joe Pera is the Paddington of people. He’s kind and polite, and loves bean arches, breakfast, and “Baba O’Riley” by the Who as much as Paddington loves marmalade. On his sweetly funny Adult Swim series, Joe Pera Talks with You, he talks to you, yes, YOU (sorry for yelling, Joe) about mundane topics like the fall season and hiking. A typical episode summary reads, “Joe sits and waits for his Nana to finish her appointment at the hair salon before they both go out to eat fried fish.” It’s riveting.

And it’s returning on November 7, as Pera revealed in a statement on Monday.

Hello, My name is Joe Pera and I’m writing to let you know that my old basset hound, Gus, and I will be returning for the third season of our relaxing comedy show, Joe Pera Talks With You on Sunday, November 7 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. The first episode follows me as I help my friend Gene pick out his retirement chair at the furniture store and the season-long search for the perfect place to sit goes from there. Aside from figuring out where to sit, episodes this season cover a lot of other stuff too, such as Great Lakes Ice Breakers, second fridges, cooking fish in the woods, classroom-appropriate movies, and drone warfare. We put together the video above if you’d like a preview but I hope you’ll consider checking out my slow-paced show. – Joe Pera

If you don’t watch Joe Pera Talks With You, I’m giving you a hard stare.