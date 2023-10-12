Joel McHale is firing back at Chevy Chase after the veteran actor recently trashed his time on Community.

Last month, Chase appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where he had some not great things to say about the hit NBC series and his cast. The National Lampoon actor’s behavior on set is well documented as well as his infamous ouster during Season 4 for allegedly making racist remarks to Donald Glover. Chase’s latest remarks only added more ashes to the already burnt bridges.

“Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me,” Chase said. “I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”

When PEOPLE asked McHale to respond to those remarks, he did not hold back.

“He stopped hurting my feelings in 2009,” McHale said about Chase. “I was like, ‘Hey, no one was keeping you there.’ I mean, we weren’t sentenced to that show. It was like, ‘All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.’ But yeah, you know Chevy. That’s Chevy being Chevy. I wrote about this in my book, but I was like, ‘Hey, the feeling’s mutual, bud.'”

As PEOPLE notes, McHale’s 2016 memoir, Thanks for the Money, does mention the “tension between the two and the often-uncomfortable things Chase allegedly said on set, including racist terms and jokes about sexual assault.”

(Via PEOPLE)