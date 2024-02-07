Dean dong , it’s time to find out everything we know about the streets ahead Community movie, including plot details, returning cast members, and when it’s coming out. It won’t be the Britta of movies.

The phrase “six seasons and a movie” was first uttered by Abed on Community in 2011. It became a rallying cry among fans ( Human Beings ) of creator Dan Harmon’s little-watched, but much-beloved sitcom, and finally, 13 years later, the prophecy is coming true. Community already has its six seasons (shout out to the underrated Yahoo! Screen episodes). Now it’s getting a movie .

Plot

The only hint of a plot we got when the Community movie was officially announced in September 2022 is that the film will “check in on what the gang from Greendale has been up to since the show ended in 2015.” Dan Harmon later teased that “I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to say that the story would involve the gang getting back together,” but we finally have our first details on the premise.

Glover revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that “it’s a college reunion, but Abed is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus.” His reaction when Harmon told him the plot: “This sounds f*cking tight.”

Cast

Before Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest (who penned series highlight “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons”) started working on the script, they needed to know who would be too busy to return to Greendale. “It became a very lengthy process because we wanted to include as much of the cast that wanted to be included and therefore needed to know who was interested before we knew what the movie was going to be,” Guest told the Hollywood Reporter. Much to their surprise, everyone in the main cast — Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Chang), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) — will be back.

With one exception: Chevy Chase for… reasons.

The actors who haven’t been confirmed for a cameo include Brie Larson (Rachel), John Oliver (Dr. Ian Duncan), Jonathan Banks (Professor Buzz Hickey), Paget Brewster (Frankie Dart), and Keith David (Elroy Patashnik), as well as recurring weirdos Dino Stamatopoulos (Star-Burns), Erik Charles Nielsen (Garrett) and Charley Koontz (“Fat Neil”). Sadly, Richard Erdman, who played frozen food reviewer Leonard, passed away in 2019.

Is it too much to ask for a Magnitude cameo? Pop pop!