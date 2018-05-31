ABC

Roseanne Barr is still madly tweeting (after quitting Twitter) due to her racially-charged tweet against Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, which led to Roseanne‘s swift cancellation by ABC, which was seen as a sign of progress by many. She blamed the A-A-Ambien and has continued to argue that her tweet was “insensitive, not racist,” and she claims to have thought Jarrett is white or maybe Saudi, so she can’t be racist. This shall continue, but in the meantime, the man who’s stayed very quiet on this mess — Roseanne co-star John Goodman — expressed his thoughts on the cancellation.

Goodman got cornered by some curious types at a New Orleans car repair shop, and ET Online notes that he didn’t really want to speak and would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.” He did, however, state that he is doing okay (“everything’s fine”), careerwise, while stating, “I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway.” He added, “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.” For Barr’s part, she did tweet her angst over Goodman and Laurie Metcalf losing their jobs.

I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Barr also tweeted a plea for more followers, so that she can stop “being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism.”

Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Yet Barr may be lining up her own next career move, possibly while appearing on an online-streaming startup that’s being launched by former Trump advisor Michael Caputo. It’s also possible that the other Roseanne cast members might get their own show, so we’ll have to see how this further shakes out.

And although Goodman, who played Barr’s husband, didn’t want to say much, her real-life ex, Tom Arnold (to no one’s surprise) has no problem voicing his opinions. Arnold told Anderson Cooper that he had a feeling the reboot “would not end well,” given Barr’s love of conspiracy theories like PIzzagate and Birtherism. Arnold is clearly biased (on Barr and a number of other issues), but he may have called this one, given that Barr did in fact tweet, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

