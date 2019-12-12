John Mulaney Can’t Believe He Made A Children’s Musical Special For Netflix, Either

“I made a children’s musical special.”

That’s how John Mulaney, with bemused wonder in his voice, ends the new promo for John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, his upcoming Netflix comedy special, which the streamer describes as, “John Mulaney and his kid pals tackle existential topics for all ages with catchy songs, comedy sketches, and special guests in a nostalgic variety special.” He doesn’t say, “I can’t believe Netflix gave me money to make a children’s musical special,” but it’s what he’s thinking, what I’m thinking, what we’re all thinking. But I’m glad this insane concept was funded, because Sack Lunch Bunch looks like a delight. Will it have John Mulaney, resembling Bob Fosse, choosing clumsy kid dancers over more talented professionals? You bet! What a Christmas eve treat.

“I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37-year-old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8 to 13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac,” the Oh, Hello star said about the project. You had me at “from the movie Zodiac.” Actually, you had me at “I’m John Mulaney,” but it’s fun to imagine a child watching Sack Lunch Bunch, wondering who this Jake guy is, and then watching Zodiac. That might be the origin story of the actual Zodiac Killer, come to think of it.

Let’s watch the last time Mulaney and Richard Kind made a musical.