In December 2020, John Mulaney checked himself into rehab “after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction,” as People reported at the time. The comedian checked out in February, and later this week, he’ll make his return to live comedy. Mulaney is doing a residency at New York’s City Winery from May 10-14. To attend, guest have to “either be fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to this event,” and no phones will be allowed in the performance space.

Mulaney discussed his relationship with alcohol in a candid 2019 interview with Esquire. “I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.” The Late Night With Seth Meyers writer didn’t like smoking pot, but “then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing.’ Who’s the athlete now?”

Page Six reported that he was “doing well” in outpatient therapy in February; hopefully, the comedy shows next week mean he’s happy and healthy. I also hope the Sack Lunch Bunch makes a cameo. Not grandma’s boyfriend Paul, though. He’s not invited.

For more information on the City Winery residency, head here.

(Via Brooklyn Vegan)