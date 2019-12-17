Sure, Stevie Nicks doesn’t want to have anything to do with him, but that doesn’t mean we’re not all aboard the comedian John Mulaney train. So is Netflix, which is why they somehow agreed to lend the former Saturday Night Live writer, along with the team behind IFC’s Documentary Now!, the money and the space to make a children’s musical-comedy special. Hence John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a new sketch variety special that’s scheduled to drop next Tuesday, which just so happens to be Christmas Eve.

Also, Sack Lunch Bunch features a rather crazed-looking Jake Gyllenhaal who, to be honest, looks like a pair of googly eyes in human form.

Here’s the official logline, as written by Mulaney himself, with our own emphasis added:

I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37-year-old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway-caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier-mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch launches Tuesday, December 24 exclusively on Netflix. So, if you really want to watch Nightcrawler (as is Christmas tradition for all American households, right?), but your parents won’t let you, then Mulaney and Netflix have the best alternative for you.