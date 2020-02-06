Finally, some good news: John Mulaney has been scheduled to make another go as SNL host, as noted by Entertainment Weekly. When the comic, voice actor, and experimental children’s show creator takes the NBC Studios stage on February 29, it will be his third time emceeing, and his sixth appearance in total, including that time he and friend Pete Davidson went on Weekend Update to gush about Clint Eastwood’s The Mule.

Mulaney’s Leap Year Day stint will come awfully close to a year since his last time hosting, namely early March 2019, when he did a sequel to his beloved “diner lobster” sketch. The sketch, which he first did during his 2018 show alongside musical guest Jack White, was something he’d long tried to get live when he was a mere minion in the SNL writers room, but which was always shot down, possibly because its subject — the high-end crustaceans inexplicably ubiquitous in NYC’s non-high-end diners — was incredibly specific to the show’s hometown. Once he’d become famous enough to host, he made sure to push it through, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Will Mulaney bring back “diner lobster” for Round Three? Who’s to say? But we can say his musical guest is no less than David Byrne, the former Talking Heads frontman and guest on Mulaney’s recent Netflix musical extravaganza, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

After this week’s oft-upsetting news barrage, word of something unimpeachably decent was met warmly:

JOHN MULANEY HOSTING SNL I REPEAT JOHN MULANEY HOSTING SNL FEBRUARY 29 AHH pic.twitter.com/MTlwH9SgeD — lee (@starksmagnetos) February 6, 2020

me watching snl for the first time in months because john mulaney is hosting pic.twitter.com/ETemR1ns7R — nate⁹⁹ (@DAM3RONS) February 6, 2020

hey john mulaney i am free thursday night if u want to hang out john mulaney on thursday night john mulaney if u want to hang out thursday night when i am free pic.twitter.com/7EXRb5Hxdf — haus (@haus_evan) February 6, 2020

John Mulaney hosting SNL at the end of the month is the good news I needed today 😭🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sd7hP2wTuW — Sarah Kelliher (@sarahkelliher4) February 6, 2020

I’m so PISSED bc I have been LEADING the “John Mulaney isn’t hot he’s just funny” brigade for MONTHS and now he comes and embarrasses me??? Makes me look like an idiot???? Wtf https://t.co/FogHn4K5ve — kellie (@2Fast2Fureyous) February 6, 2020

anyways stan john mulaney pic.twitter.com/QbRELgmqNZ — jack (@kurtiscorner) February 6, 2020

It seems Mulaney even rescheduled a gig to do it, sensing, rightly, that society needed him.

John Mulaney is returning to #SNL on Feb. 29, having rescheduled his Toronto show on Feb. 28 on the orders of Lorne, per his IG:

"I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now" https://t.co/u9ZKOTpDDn pic.twitter.com/wE2GHO4eK0 — Elaine Low (@elainelow) February 6, 2020

In other news, Daniel Craig will also be returning to SNL, marking he’s hosted the show, on March 7. (The first time was back in 2012, alongside Muse.) Craig may be primarily known as the most serious 007, but he’s been flexing his comedic chops of late. He stole Steven Soderbergh’s heist caper Logan Lucky, in which he rocked a Foghorn Leghorn accent, and more recently in Knives Out, in which his voice was also Leghorn-esque. Since he’ll be soon be free of James Bond, may he let his freak flag fly more often.

