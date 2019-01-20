Pete Davidson is back. When Saturday Night Live last aired its last episode, people were worried about Pete Davidson. He appeared on the pre-Christmas break episode to introduce the musical act after some scary social media posts. He returned tonight to appear in some sketches and then showed up on Weekend Update with John Mulaney to hilariously recap the latest Clint Eastwood film, The Mule.

Mulaney and Davidson are very different, as we first learned from their shared Steeley Dan experience. Now we know that one of them has had a threesome. And the other has only seen Clint Eastwood in a threesome. Twice. In The Mule. Here’s the Fandango synopsis from the film:

Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, 90-year-old horticulturist Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. When Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on his conscience, he must decide whether to right those wrongs before law enforcement and cartel thugs catch up to him.

If the threesomes and parties thrown by Andy Garcia were mentioned more, maybe even more people would have gone to see The Mule, which has quietly grossed almost $100 million. Had even more gone, they could have run into Mulaney and a healthy and happy Pete Davidson.