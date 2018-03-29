John Mulaney Will Say Oh, Hello To ‘SNL’ When He Returns To Host

NBC

John Mulaney was a writer for SNL from 2008 to 2013 (he won an Emmy in 2011 for Justin Timberlake’s monologue) before moving on to parts both great (his standup specials, including The Comeback Kid and the upcoming Kid Gorgeous; a lead role on Big Mouth; Oh, Hello on Broadway) and… less so (Mulaney). The comedian returned to Studio 8H during the recent Bill Hader-hosted episode, where he played Stefon’s quiet lawyer and “conceptual piss artist,” Shy. But he’ll presumably have a lot more to say on April 14.

That’s right: John Mulaney is hosting SNL with musical guest Jack White, plugging his baffling new album Boarding House Reach. He’ll become one of the show’s select few writers (i.e. not a writer who was also a cast member, like Tina Fey and Sarah Silverman) to do so, along with Conan O’Brien, Larry David, and that’s it? Anyway, in an alternate reality, Mulaney got the head writing gig when Seth Meyers left to host Late Night, which sounds fun… in theory. Then we would have possibly been deprived of the brilliance that is Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland. That is the darkest timeline.

But before we get to Mulaney, there’s the equally exciting Chadwick Boseman and Cardi B combination on April 7.