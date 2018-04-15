John Mulaney Looks Back On The ‘SNL’ Cast Surprising Jon Hamm With Some ‘Mad Men’ Day Drinking

#Jon Hamm #Mad Men #SNL
Entertainment Writer
04.15.18 2 Comments

John Mulaney’s return to SNL was a walk down memory lane for the comedian. Not only did he sit down to talk about the origins of Stefon for SNL‘s YouTube channel, he shared a series of photographs and moments on Twitter ahead of the broadcast — and revealed that two sketches from last night were originally rejected from when he was a writer.

But a standout image and story stems from when Jon Hamm hosted the show and the cast decided to dress up as Mad Men characters to welcome Don Draper to the pitch meeting. Judging from the tweet from Mulaney, Hamm did not expect it and was “new to the show” this time around. “Drunk Comic-Con” might be the best way to describe any scene, but it fits perfectly here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Hamm#Mad Men#SNL
TAGSJOHN MULANEYJON HAMMMad MenSNL

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP