John Mulaney’s return to SNL was a walk down memory lane for the comedian. Not only did he sit down to talk about the origins of Stefon for SNL‘s YouTube channel, he shared a series of photographs and moments on Twitter ahead of the broadcast — and revealed that two sketches from last night were originally rejected from when he was a writer.

But a standout image and story stems from when Jon Hamm hosted the show and the cast decided to dress up as Mad Men characters to welcome Don Draper to the pitch meeting. Judging from the tweet from Mulaney, Hamm did not expect it and was “new to the show” this time around. “Drunk Comic-Con” might be the best way to describe any scene, but it fits perfectly here: