The Last Week Tonight season finale started off serious (with John Oliver discussing Trump’s refusal to concede) and took a turn for the weird when Adam Driver showed up. Yes, the Adam Driver apparently decided that it was long past time to confront the host’s obsessive remarks, and there have been a lot of them! Oliver has referred to Driver as a “f*ckable redwood” while begging the “brooding mountain,” “pensive bison,” “nasty shed,” and “irredeemable steer” to humiliate him, sexually and in various other various ways. It’s a subject upon which Oliver’s grown more intense as this year’s passed because — let’s face it — we’re all kind of losing it in 2020.

Finally, Driver showed up to play the role of an Adam Driver who would like Oliver to, uh, cool it. As the host worked his way toward the final minutes of this year’s programming madness, a hilariously mad Redwood Tree popped into view on Facetime, much to Oliver’s joint delight and fright. This was, perhaps the best way for the show to end an entirely chaotic year, although the best was yet to come.

Omg they really got Adam Driver to come on @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/AI5QtZ3Nii — Adam Driver UK (@AdamDriverUK) November 16, 2020

“Do you realize over this past year what you’ve asked me to do to you?” Driver snarled. “Collapse on your chest. Tie your fingers in a square knot. Step on your throat. Shatter your knees. Pull your heart out through your ear. What’s wrong with you? You realize we’re strangers, right? I don’t know you. And now, random people on the Internet stan us, claiming that you thirsting over me is a mood.”

What did Driver ask for? An apology, for he’s “sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I’m gonna punch a hole in you like a Marriage Story wall.” Fair enough, although Oliver eagerly demanded to know, “Are you giving me an order? It didn’t sound like an order.” And they kept the act going until Driver urged him to get outside and experience life because it’s been a hell of a year for everyone.

To that end, Oliver did leave the “blank void” that has acted as his backdrop since March, and he stepped outside the studio to discuss how this year’s been a big, fat “holy sh*t” of an experience. That not only includes the pandemic but the deaths of iconic figures like Chadwick Boseman and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and of course, there was the election. Oliver is, of course, keeping his hopes up that next year will bring change, but he’s totally done with 2020.

“Let tomorrow be about solutions, but today is about vengeance. F*ck you, 2020. Get f*cked.” And then he blew sh*t up.

I think we can all get behind that one. See you next year, John Oliver.