In his last episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight before going on winter hiatus, John Oliver turned his attention to the disturbing trend of authoritarianism in counties throughout the world — from places like Russia and North Korea, to the Philippines and Brazil. As he explained, there are three traits all authoritarian dictators share: projecting strength, demonizing enemies, and dismantling institutions.
After going into depth about each of those traits, Oliver brought it back around to America’s own unfolding situation. “And look, as we’ve gone through these three traits, you may have found yourself thinking, ‘Uh-oh! Some of these are ringing a bell!,'” he quipped, before turning his attention to President Trump, and why his presidency is setting a dangerous precedent.
“The real worry here isn’t just that Trump sounds like an authoritarian, it’s that many people in this country like the way that sounds,” Oliver explained of the president’s surrogates and supporters, who are not only unbothered by his rhetoric, but thrive on it.
He then went on to deliver a not-exactly comforting warning to America:
The world is dabbling with something very dangerous right now, and America needs to be careful. And look, I know democracy can be, often by design, frustrating. Checks and balances can be irritating and slow, and might not deliver the outcome that you wanted. But removing them opens to door to something much worse. And that is true whether you live in Russia, Turkey, Hungary, the Philippines, Brazil, or, yes, the United States.
And I know that America is a different country, with a different history, and thankfully, more resilient institutions, but that is no course for complacency. Because the truth is, the honest answer to could authoritarianism happen here, is and possibly always will be: No. I think? No? Probably no.
“Probably no,” is better than a hard “yes,” anyway, but it serves as a reminder of why we all need to stay vigilant in these scary, tumultuous times.
Insert any president’s name here (with the exception of Jimmy Carter, perhaps) and it’d be the same thing. This is no new phenomenon.
The real worry here is that many people like you somehow fail to see that this guy is obviously light years away from every single president ever, Nixon included.
Nah. I think there’s been a lot of crying wolf in the past when people of an opposing party just don’t like a sitting President, but with this current nutball it’s the closest we’ve come to the possibility. He was never prepared for a political life and it shows. It shows a lot.
As a proud conservative, I agree with his ill-preparedness and his unpresidential behavior (he’s a first-rate asshole). I’m just not seeing where all of this “totalitarian” behavior is. Where are all of the executive orders bypassing congress? The real issue here is that Congress has abrogated its constitutional powers for the sake of political expediency. No one wants to step out of line and be picked off politically (let’s face it, Congress has set up a lucrative gig for itself in regards to perks, salary, benefits, pensions, etc.) so they force the president to act so they can shoot arrows at him/her. If Congress doesn’t act on pressing national matters, I can see why the presidents do these things. I don’t agree with it, but we really haven’t had a “do-something” congress since Gingrich and you see what happened to him.
Not true. Many many senators and reps voted for ACA, knowing that it would give tens of millions of people healthcare AND would lead to them being voted out of office. They did this precisely because it was the right thing to do even if it meant their job.
Now look at every republican who voted to repeal ACA over and over – and then just before this election said that THEY were the ones to protect pre-existing conditions.