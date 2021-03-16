Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah where the Duchess of Sussex discussed the racism she faced from the royal family, a resurfaced clip of John Oliver on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert went viral. In it, the Last Week Tonight host expressed concern for Markle. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of, she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.” His prediction, unfortunately, came true.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Oliver was asked for his thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s interview by host Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t find any of it surprising. That is kind of what I felt like, sadly, her experience was going to be going in,” he said. “I know the royal family from a distance and they seem like flawed people. That’s literally the kindest way I could possibly put it.” Oliver was “shocked” by one revelation, though.

“The only thing that shocked me after was that Oprah, the next day, saying, ‘Harry wants to make clear it wasn’t Prince Philip being racist.’ Which made me think, ‘Really? OK, that is actually surprising.’ I think it was assumed and I guess people just didn’t hear him,” he said. Oliver later joked that “the one person who I think has been really happy about all this has been Prince Andrew,” who had numerous links with Jeffrey Epstein. “I’m guessing that he has been nudging the royal family. ‘Can you believe what Meghan did, huh? Can you believe it? Dragging this family’s name into disrepute, shaming us… She has ruined our reputation, she has, right guys?'” You can watch the clip above.