Everyone knew that John Oliver, who grew misty-eyed while voting for the first time as a U.S. citizen, would be thrilled over President Trump’s election loss. And yes, he was happy to put an “absolute year of a week” into the past. “He lost,” the host elaborated. “All that bullsh*t, which we’ve grown accustomed to seeing work, did not work this time.”

Oh, partying definitely happened. Oliver, who realizes that there’s much work and worrying still to be done to heal the U.S. (most acutely regarding the pandemic), granted himself 30 seconds to party hard in a socially distanced way. Granted, everyone’s got a different definition of partying, and Oliver’s favorite way to get down is to run footage of people dancing in the streets while he shouted octopus trivia, including “if octopuses take ecstasy, they’ll hang out and party with other octopuses.” (It’s true and surreal.)

Oliver did not shy away from metaphors while describing Saturday in New York City, which he said felt like a “reverse 9/11” for a few reasons, including the presence of “complete euphoria, an abiding disgust for Rudy Giuliani, and this time, people were actually dancing on the rooftops in New Jersey.” He also turned to Trump’s recent “nightmarish” and lie-filled attack on voting, and in doing so, Oliver shouted out one of the week’s leading voices of sanity, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for having the “best response” to Trump’s election lies.

While dubbing Fetterman as “Lt. Gov. Stone Cold,” Oliver dug his comparison of the Trump campaign standing on a street corner and claiming to have won the state as being “like a bad House of Cards episode.” To that, Oliver remarked, “This is like House of Cards in that it’s full of political intrigue, there’s a sexual predator pretending to be president at the very heart of it, and it’s gone at least four seasons too long.”

The episode ended as it should: with a montage of news personalities talking about “dumps” of votes. Never change, John Oliver. Granted, we didn’t get to see this next visual happen again, but the sentiment still stands.