While a lot of movies and TV shows have been getting axed left and right, it’s nice to see a series actually begin to move forward after nearly four years in development. That’s the case for The Continental, an upcoming series that will take place in the John Wick universe.

A tv show based on the iconic hotel has been in the works since the beginning of the John Wick franchise, though it was first slated to premiere on Starz. Earlier this year, Peacock gained the rights to the first three movies in the Keanu Reeves-led action series and will be the future home of The Continental next spring.

The three-part series will explore the history of The Continental, an elusive hotel that hosts the world’s most dangerous assassins (and their dogs), and tell the origins of the mysterious hotel manager, played by Colin Woodell. Mel Gibson, Ayomide Adegun, Ben Robson, Katie McGrath, and Peter Greene will also star in the series. Reeves is not expected to star in the show, as it takes place before Wick is even alive….allegedly! But there can always be a flash-forward, right?

Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, says that the move was a no-brainer. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise….the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 has a March 2023 release date, so the series will likely coincide with the movie’s release. Fans may remember when Chapter 3 was released when they did a pop-up event at the “real” Continental Hotel, which is just a normal place that does not have real killers staying there (presumably). Overall, it’s a great time to be a fan of both Keanu Reeves and unnecessary violence!

(Via Deadline)