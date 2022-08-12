It’s been over three years since we last caught up with John Wick and his various violent shenanigans. The infamous hitman-turned excommunicated assassin, played by Keanu Reeves, will once again return to theaters in March and this time the film will hopefully explain some more backstory and mythology surrounding the swanky Continental Hotel and its residing assassins.

The fourth installment in the franchise is on track to be the longest one yet, but director Chad Stahelski says it is all about the storytelling. “I love mythology,” Stahelski told Variety while promoting his new vampire flick Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg. “I love a good myth. I don’t really believe — at least for the John Wick movies — in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and leaving it. You know, we’ve always seen John Wick as Odysseus.

Stahelski explained that he didn’t want fans to feel bombarded with backstory, but also wanted to be sure that the plot wasn’t being too rushed. “We take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching it, we keep it going. But I guess there is a bathroom limit,” He added. Though a three-hour movie of Keanu Reeves just beating people up would also be fine.

When asked about how they could possibly top the scene in John Wick Chapter 3 where there were hard-hitting ninjas on motorcycles wreaking havoc in New York, Stahelski joked, “Ninjas in cars, I guess. I don’t know! It’s always ninjas, man.” While we don’t know exactly what the ninjas will be up to, hopefully, they have great motor vehicle insurance this time around.

John Wick Chapter 4 opens in theaters March 23, 2023.

(Via Variety)